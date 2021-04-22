State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,615,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,846.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,807.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,958.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,680.00 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.