State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

