State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,913,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

