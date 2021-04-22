Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,356,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,037,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of -104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.