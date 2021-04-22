Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

