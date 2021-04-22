Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,015 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000.

EMQQ opened at $63.58 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.54.

