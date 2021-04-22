Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

NYSE ONTO opened at $69.57 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.