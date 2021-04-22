Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

