Sterling Manor Financial LLC Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,225 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 4.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

