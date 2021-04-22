Stewardship Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. 125,471 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

