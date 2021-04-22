Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares Global Green Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $56.34.

