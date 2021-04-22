Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Shares of STC stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.70. 9,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,121. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

