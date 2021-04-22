Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%.

STC traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,121. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

