Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $688.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.20 million.

Several brokerages have commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE STC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 170,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,121. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.