Stipend (SPD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $212.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $299,307.93 and approximately $212.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,956.43 or 1.00289173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00037844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00553210 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.47 or 0.01039210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.27 or 0.00383725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00150587 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004099 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.