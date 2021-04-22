Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Amkor Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,665 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 2,071 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,313,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

