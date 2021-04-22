Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Danaos Put Options (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,705 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

