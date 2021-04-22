Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

SYBT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,726. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.