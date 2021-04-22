Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,870. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

