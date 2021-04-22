Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,870. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

