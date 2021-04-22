Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

