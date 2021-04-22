Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after purchasing an additional 408,585 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $$51.74 during trading on Thursday. 7,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

