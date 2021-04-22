Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 267 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 820,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

