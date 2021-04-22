Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 750 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,886. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. ICAP upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

