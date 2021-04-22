Successful Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

EBAY traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 210,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

