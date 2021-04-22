Successful Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $237.33. 352,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.69. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

