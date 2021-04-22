Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $21.13 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

