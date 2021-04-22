Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78.

