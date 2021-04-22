Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 402.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

IWO opened at $303.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.55 and a one year high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

