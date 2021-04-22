SUKU Price Down 11% Over Last Week (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. SUKU has a market capitalization of $77.24 million and approximately $434,350.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 11% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00744461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.26 or 0.08802420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

