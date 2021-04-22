Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 62,000 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 857,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 347,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 229,096 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

