Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.23.
TSE SLF opened at C$65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$43.04 and a 52 week high of C$65.90.
In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
