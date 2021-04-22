Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.23.

TSE SLF opened at C$65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$43.04 and a 52 week high of C$65.90.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4900004 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

