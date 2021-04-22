Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,598,521 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.26.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

