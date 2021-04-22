Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.81.

RUN stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,305.83 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

