Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $124.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

