Susquehanna Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $154.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.17.

XPO stock opened at $133.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.89, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

