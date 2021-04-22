Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,614,998 shares in the company, valued at $47,260,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,678,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,783,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,250 shares of company stock worth $643,735. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.