Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer Sells C$801,040.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer Xavier Shorter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total transaction of C$801,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,187.20.

SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. Sylogist Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.41 and a 12-month high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.89.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

