SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,160.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3,192.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

