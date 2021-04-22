Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.