Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock valued at $355,005,081. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

