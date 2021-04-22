Syneos Health (SYNH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.09-4.38 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNH opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $403,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,555.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Insiders sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock valued at $355,005,081 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

