Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Reduced by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

SNPS stock traded down $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $248.69. 15,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,025. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.01 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

