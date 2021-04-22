Syquant Capital Sas Acquires Shares of 5,800 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Baidu comprises approximately 0.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,270,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

