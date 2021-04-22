Syquant Capital Sas Invests $15.42 Million in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 417,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,000. HMS makes up 4.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of HMS by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 322,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HMS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of HMS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 57,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HMS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,804,000 after buying an additional 144,381 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY remained flat at $$36.98 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $37.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. HMS’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.