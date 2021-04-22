Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 180,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

