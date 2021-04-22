Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Get Systemax alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE SYX opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Systemax has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Systemax in the fourth quarter valued at $18,309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Systemax by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 83,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Systemax by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 70,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Systemax by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 58,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Systemax (SYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.