T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TROW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

