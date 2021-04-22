T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $183.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

