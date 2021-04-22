TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $66.11. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 25,397 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.25, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

