Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.